I will be back with a medal, vows Nicholas Kimeli

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 7 – Nicholas Kimeli saw his last ditch surge for a medal at his first ever Olympic Games come down to nothing as he settled for fourth in the final of the 5,000m in Tokyo on Friday, losing to USA’s Paul Chelimo by the slightest of margins.

But the 22 year old, who won the Continental Gold Tour meet in Nairobi, has vowed that missing a medal in Tokyo will not deter him from rising.

“I have missed a medal today but I promise you that next year at either the World Championships or the Commonwealth Games, you will see me with a medal around my neck,” Kimeli said, as he reacted to his fourth spot finish in Tokyo.

The youngster was beaten by Chelimo with a last minute lunge, but had complained that the Kenyan-turned American had pushed him and stepped off the track in the final lap of the race.

He had planned to appeal, but there was no one from Team Kenya to lodge the appeal on his behalf. Nicholas Kimeli competing in the 5,000m heats at the Olympic Games. PHOTO/Reuters

Kimeli had stuck to the leading pack for most of the race. With two laps to go, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo and Joshua Cheptegei, who finished second and third in the 10,000m bolted upfront showing intent for another Ugandan medal sweep.

At the bell, it was Cheptegei who sprung up first with Chelimo, Canada’s Mohamed Ahmed, Kimeli and Kiplimo following suit.

Cheptegei seemed to be in a class of his own as he sped away to win, with Kimeli and Chelimo giving chase. In the final 50m however, the Canadian emerged from the back of the group to run on the inside lane and clinch second spot.

Chelimo was meanwhile digging deep to try and pip the Kenyan youngster and he ultimately did so, powering over the line to take bronze.

“Kimeli is such a good athlete and honestly, I didn’t expect him to come all out like that. He was running like crazy. But the difference between him and I today is the speed and experience. But I think he is really a good athlete with a good future,” said Chelimo.

Cheptegei clocked 12:58.15 to win with Canadian Ahmed timing 12:58.61, Chelimo 12:59.05 and Kimeli 12:59.17. Uganda’s Joshua Cheptegei made up for his silver in the men’s 10,000 metres by being crowned Olympic 5,000m champion

“I was happy with how I tried to control the race and I believed I was strong enough to fight for a medal. Chelimo tried to push me and he also stepped out of the track but it is okay; I am okay with my position. I wanted to go for gold but I am still happy with fourth,” Kimeli stated.

Cheptegei, winner of the race and also a stablemate of Kimeli at the Global Communications Management Group was full of praise for the youngster.

“Kimeli is a very good athlete and I believe he is strong and world class. He has a bright future but just needs more time to grow. He is at the stage where I was in Rio 2016 and I believe if he continues doing the work, he will be a global star,” Cheptegei stated.

Meanwhile, the Kenyan will look to finish off his season with races in the Eugene and Zurich legs of the Diamond League, before taking a rest and coming back to hunt for next year’s Commonwealth Games.