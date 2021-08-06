Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta unveils the medals and mascot for the World Under-20 Championship. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta unveils Mascot, Medals for World U20

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 6 – With less than 10 days before the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani hosts the World Athletics Under-20 Championships, event patron First Lady Margaret Kenyatta on Friday officially launched the Mascot as well as medals for the biennial competition.

The Championships were initially set to be staged last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to Kenyan journalists in Tokyo on Thursday, World Athletics boss Seb Coe had stated that he was keen to see the event staged in Kenya.

And with just days to the global showpiece which will attract over 150 countries, the First Lady set the ball rolling with the unveiling of the medals.

The gold, silver and bronze have been designed in partnership with Ushanga Kenya, with the robes around the medals set to be glazed in beads, akin to the famous Maasai ngarewa worn by women to denote beauty and confidence.

  • First Lady Margaret Kenyatta admires the medals for the World Under-20Championships. PHOTO

“The women from Ushanga initiative have drawn the inspiration of these medals form the cultural heritage of the Maasai people and the symbolic ngarewa complements the resilience of our young athletes to be world beaters,” First Lady Kenyatta said.

Mrs Kenyatta was full of praise of the Local Organizing Committee and Athletics Kenya for the work they have put in to ensure the Championship is held in the face of the ever evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I want to thank everyone for their dedication and commitment to see this event take place. I am proud to be the patron of this event which underscores the rich talent that abounds in our youth. It will provide a chance to showcase Kenya as a centre of sporting excellence. We proved that we can do it when we hosted the Under-18 and now we won the bid for this event,” said Mrs Kenyatta.

Sports PS Joe Okudo, representing CS Amina Mohamed has said that Kenya will be ready to successfully host the event especially with the challenges expected out of the COVID-19 situation.

“We want to follow the lessons we have picked from the Tokyo Olympics especially regarding COVID. We want to ensure that no one leaves this country infected and we are working to ensure that we will have life as normal in this abnormal world,” said Okudo.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
  • Jabari the Lion; Teh World Under-20 Championships Mascot. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

The Mascot for the Championships will be Jabari the Lion while a rendition of Musician Nyashinski’s Kipchoge song, re-mixed to Keep Jogging will be the theme song.

“The song is all about mental wellness and just urging people that despite the challenges we face time to time, there is always a chance to move on. Our mascot denotes our brave, fearless and strong athletes and the spirit to ensure that we remain a massive sporting nation,” LOC CEO Mike Rabar said.

The Championship will gun off on August 17 with teams expected to start arriving in the country from next week.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved