Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

English Premiership

Saka given ‘wall of support’ after Euro penalty abuse

Published

LONDON, United Kingdom, Aug 4 Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka has been presented with thousands of letters of support after he was racially abused following his penalty miss in England’s Euro 2020 final defeat against Italy.

Saka endured vile taunts on social media after missing the decisive penalty in the shoot-out at Wembley.

His England team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho were also abused following their spot-kick misses in the final.

The 19-year-old said he expected a harsh response from some fans after his miss ended England’s hopes of a first major trophy since 1966.

But on returning to Arsenal’s London Colney training ground this week, Saka was given a display wall covered in thousands of supportive letters, cards and gifts sent to the club.

In footage of the moment posted to Twitter, Saka said: “I’m speechless. How do I even say thank you for all of this?

“Can I just pick it all up and take it home?”

Saka picked up a teddy bear from the collection and said he would take it to his home.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Reading a message from one well-wisher, the young midfielder laughed and said they had invited him to play football in the park and “let him win”.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved