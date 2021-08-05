Keter vows to ensure Kenya retains 1500m U20 title

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 5 – Vincent Keter will be banking on his international experience for Kenya to retain the 1,500m title at the forthcoming World Athletics Under 20 Championships slated for August 17-22 in Nairobi, Kenya.

The 19-year-old Keter with a personal best (PB) of three minutes, 35.21 seconds set at Sollentuna GP, Sweden last month is hoping to lower his PB and possibly lower the World U20, 1,500m record.

“I am up to the challenge. I’m young and energetic, ready to take the mantle from my teammates at Rongai Athletics club and continue the 1,500m dominance.

“I hope when I graduate to the senior level, I will join World champion Timothy Cheruyiot at the podium during the Paris 2024 Olympics. Right now, I’m focused and ready to deliver for Team Kenya during Under 20,” said Keter who finished first during the U20 trials held at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani Nairobi. Vincent Keter trails George manangoi during a training session at Moi, kasarani.ERICK BARASA

His teammate at the Rongai Athletics in Ngong, Nairobi and also the World Under 18 champion George Managoi, expressed his confidence in Keter while helping him train for the biennial event.

“I would like to encourage Keter to trust himself and believe in his training for him to be able to deliver a medal. The 1,500m race is a tactical race; one’s judgment of the race determines a lot in the delivery. I wish you all the best and I hope that you will be able to retain the title in Kenya,” said Managoi, the Tampare (Finland) 2018 U20 champion.

Keter will team up with Emmanuel Lemama to hunt the 1,500m glory. Lemama who finished second during the trials with a time of 3:42.05 (PB) is banking his experience and speed in the 800m in his quest to hunt the coveted title.

Coach Robert Ngiseri believes that the duo has what it takes for a possible Kenya 1,2 finish on the eve of the finals. “We are now focusing on their endurance, strength and speed with emphasis on the last lap,” said Coach Ngisirei during a speed work session at the Moi International Sports Center, Kasarani, Nairobi.