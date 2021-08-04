Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

KCB's Derrick Otanga (right) is joined by Nashon Alembi (left) in celebrating his goal against Mathare United. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker drop pot at doorstep as KCB go top of the log

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – KCB toppled Tusker on top of the Kenyan Premier League standings on Wednesday after they picked a 2-0 victory over Western Stima in Kisumu while the brewers suffered back to back defeats for the first time this season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bandari FC in Mombasa.

The bankers now sit top of the standings with 57 points, two ahead of Tusker with four rounds of matches left before the season ends.

In Kisumu, Derrick Otanga scored a goal in either half as the bankers cemented the top spot. He scored in the 27th and 67th minutes, to extend his hot scoring form for the bankers to 12 goals this season.

In Mombasa, Tusker dropped a 1-0 halftime lead to collapse in the second half and lose to Bandari, suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Rodgers Aloro had given the brewers a 39th minute lead with a sumptuous freekick, but Iddi Hassan responded in similar fashion from almost the same range for the hosts in the second half.

A rare error from Humphrey Mieno gifted the home side the second goal and what would turn out to be a winner from John Mwita with 15 minutes left.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved