Tusker drop pot at doorstep as KCB go top of the log

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – KCB toppled Tusker on top of the Kenyan Premier League standings on Wednesday after they picked a 2-0 victory over Western Stima in Kisumu while the brewers suffered back to back defeats for the first time this season with a 2-1 loss at the hands of Bandari FC in Mombasa.

The bankers now sit top of the standings with 57 points, two ahead of Tusker with four rounds of matches left before the season ends.

In Kisumu, Derrick Otanga scored a goal in either half as the bankers cemented the top spot. He scored in the 27th and 67th minutes, to extend his hot scoring form for the bankers to 12 goals this season.

In Mombasa, Tusker dropped a 1-0 halftime lead to collapse in the second half and lose to Bandari, suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season.

Rodgers Aloro had given the brewers a 39th minute lead with a sumptuous freekick, but Iddi Hassan responded in similar fashion from almost the same range for the hosts in the second half.

A rare error from Humphrey Mieno gifted the home side the second goal and what would turn out to be a winner from John Mwita with 15 minutes left.