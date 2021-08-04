Kiyeng retires from track, heads to roads after bagging Olympic bronze

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 4 – After an 11-year stint in the women’s steeplechase, 2015 world champion Hyvin Kiyeng has confirmed that she will now be transiting to road races and that ending it with the bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was satisfactory.

Kiyeng, a silver medalist from the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, revealed that it has been a challenging season for her owing to injuries and is grateful for making it to the Summer Games.

Kiyeng timed 9:05.39 to finish third in the race while compatriot Beatrice Chepkoech, the World Record holder finished seventh after struggling to an Achilles tendon injury.

“We need to accept, the result. I am happy with my bronze medal and happy with my performance. I am exiting track to road races. It has not been easy. I have had my good moments on track and with the recurring injuries, it is time to exit because if I hold on to the steeplechase it might finish my career with injury,”

-East Africa Unity-

For the first time, the sporting rivalry between East Africans neighbors Kenya and Uganda was put aside as Kenyans Kiyeng, Chepkoech and Ugandan Peruth Chemutai plotted against the Americans to ensure the title comes back to East Africa. The three steeplechase medalists stand on the podium. PHOTO/Reuters

And indeed, the plan was well executed as Chemutai heading to the bell, charged past American Courtney Frierichs to win a first Olympic gold for Uganda in the event as Kenya’s chase for the elusive Gold continued.

“The race went as expected. We had planned a faster race but my legs were tired. I couldn’t close the gap because my hamstring injury recurred. I tried to close the gap but it was too late but I am happy I did not go home empty handed,” Kiyeng said.

“We strategized well for the race. I talked to the Ugandan (Chemutai) and agreed to take the race faster. I told her that if she feels her body is well and can go, she can just go because we are all Africans. It’s nearer home when it is in Uganda than in Europe,” Kiyeng revealed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

-Chepkoech bad season-

For Chepkoech, her performance did not come as a surprise owing to the injuries she has been battling with.

“Today, the injury took a tall on me. It was painful not like during the Heats. I remained in the race to give Hyvin motivation because I had contemplated pulling out in the first three laps but I hang on because that could have affected her performance,” Chepkoech underscored. Beatrice Chepkoech clearing one of the hurdles. PHOTO/Reuters

She added, “A Championship is different compared to diamond league races. Anything can happen therefore one cannot predict what will happen and who will win because sometimes you will not be 100 percent. Hyvin had injury challenges this season and it is good she has at least done well and won bronze.”

Sje added; “If it was not for the injury, I could have run 9.00 minutes, but I will be back with a bang to defend my world title next year and chase gold in the 2024 Olympics,” Chepkoech said.

Chemtai was over the moon with her historic win but lauded the Kenyans for the team work.

“I am happy to be the Olympic champion. I planned with Kiyeng and Chepkoech on how to win the race and we decided that we go in front and then we put the pace high. That happened and I was able to speed past the American and take gold,” Chemutai, who is in the same management (Global Sports) with 10,000m world record holder Joshua Cheptegei said.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan-