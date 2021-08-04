Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kiyeng. PHOTO/Reuters

Athletics

Kiyeng clinches steeple bronze as Kenya pick third medal in Tokyo

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Hyvin Kiyeng finished third to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s steeplechase on Wednesday as Kenya earned its third medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Kenyan clocked 9:05.39 in third with Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai winning goal after a spirited last 300m to topple America’s Courtney Frerichs who had led for the last two laps, only to finish second.

World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech faded away with three laps to go and could only manage a seventh place finish in 9:16.33.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved