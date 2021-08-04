Kiyeng clinches steeple bronze as Kenya pick third medal in Tokyo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Hyvin Kiyeng finished third to clinch the bronze medal in the women’s steeplechase on Wednesday as Kenya earned its third medal at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The Kenyan clocked 9:05.39 in third with Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai winning goal after a spirited last 300m to topple America’s Courtney Frerichs who had led for the last two laps, only to finish second.

World Record holder Beatrice Chepkoech faded away with three laps to go and could only manage a seventh place finish in 9:16.33.

-More to follow