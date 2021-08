NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 4 – Emmanuel Korir delivered Kenya’s first medal at the Olympic Games in Tokyo after powering to the 800m crown, leading a Kenyan 1-2 finish with compatriot Ferguson Rotich coming in at second for silver.

Korir timed 1:45.06 to ensure Kenya retained the winner’s crown from the two lap race, David Rudisha having won in Rio five years ago. Rotich put up a sprint in the final 50 to time 1:45.23 for silver.

-More to follow