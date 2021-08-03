Sports betting firm Odibets comes to the rescue of ailing DJ Lastborn

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Aug 3 – The Kenya reggae fraternity and betting firm Odibets under their Odimtaani initiative has come to the aid of ailing reggae DJ Lastborn.

Unknown to many, Benson Ouma popularly known as DJ Lastborn, has been bedridden for the past few months.

The turntablist suffered a stroke that affected his right side. A second stroke made DJ Lastborn lose his speech.

“When he first suffered stroke, he was able to do things on his own, he could walk and even talk. But when it reoccurred, it affected him completely, he could not talk or even feed himself,” said DJ Lastborn’s sister Lillian.

Through Odibets’ support, DJ Lastborn will be able to receive treatment that had been estimated to be of a tune of Ksh1.5 million.

The betting firm will also provide upkeep and a years’ rent for the veteran reggae DJ who has been entertaining Kenyans for the past few decades.

“We decided to support DJ Lastborn who has been ailing for quite sometime. As a brand, we are committed to giving back to the community and supporting worthy causes,” said Odibets Country Marketing manager Aggrey Sayi as he handed DJ Lastborn’s sister Lilian Ouma the cheque.

“On behalf of DJ Lastborn’s family, I would like to thank Odibets and the entire reggae fraternity for coming out and helping my brother, words cannot express how grateful I am,” said DJ Lastborn’s sister Lillian.

Last month, Odibets settled a Sh1.5 million hospital bill for ailing footballer Ezekiel Otuoma.

The former AFC Leopards player was in November last year diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), something that brought his career to an abrupt halt.

The betting company through its ‘Odimtaani’ initiative settled the bill that will see the strike receive treatment in Germany.