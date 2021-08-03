Connect with us

Kenyan trio plot for 1500m clean-sweep as quest for medals continue

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 3 – The Kenyan 1500m trio of Charles Simotwo, Abel Kipsang and  Timothy Cheruiyot are looking forward to the semis with great expectations, and have vowed to give their all to make an effort of a Kenyan medal sweep.

The three sailed through to the semis and promised to run as a team should they make it to the finals.

Cheruyiot was all smiles with his first race in Japan.

“The race today was all good. The essence was to first qualify to the semis and we did it. We now take each situation as it comes. We are going to the semis with great expectations. Today’s weather was good and the rains improved the situation quite a bit,” he said.

The reigning world champion was however cautious, saying the Kenyan trio should treat the semis delicately as Championship races are always tricky compared to the regular Diamond League circuits.

With the huge number of cases of athletes being tripped and falling off pace, Cheruiyot has called on the other two Kenyans in the team to approach the semis with utmost caution.

“We will have to come back even stronger in the semis. We will have to strategize more as a team because when you step on the track, it is anybody’s race,” quipped Cheruiyot.

  • Timothy Cheruiyot competing in the heats of the 1500m. PHOTO/Reuters

He adds; “Simotwo is running well at the moment and Kipsang is also good so we have a very strong team.”

Kipsang who qualified first off his heat is beaming with confidence ahead of the semis, stating that the best is yet to come from him.

“I didn’t imagine I would make it to the semis because I have been nursing an injury on my knee which started yesterday. I pray that we can all as a team run a free race in the semis and make it all the way to the finals. I will give it my best shot in semis. I’m sure I will go all the way ,” he added.

Simotwo meanwhile sneaked into the semis by the slimmest of margins after earning one of the non-automatic qualification slots following a 10th place finish in his heat.

But, the athlete who won the Kenyan trials says he has picked a few lessons off the way and heading into the crucial semis, he will do better.

“The race was not very competitive considering the time. I suffered quite a bit with a tooth ache. I had to seek medical attention from the village but let’s see how this goes. By the time we are running the semis I know I will have recovered well,” he says.

He is also pleased that all Kenyan representatives in the race have made the semis and he notes this is a quick sign for them to try and go for a podium sweep.

“We really have to push harder as this is a championship. In the heats you have to do well and run with your head as it has some sort of pressure. I know everyone will try to be in the finals,” said Simotwo.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-

