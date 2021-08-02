Connect with us

Faith Kipyegon glides to victory in the women's 1500m heats. PHOTO/Reuters

Athletics

Kipyegon, Winny Chebet ease into 1500m Olympic semis

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul  – Defending champion Faith Kipyegon comfortably eased her heat as she glided into the semi-final of the 1500m race at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, while compatriot Winny Chebet also qualified after coming third in her heat.

Kipyegon’s ambition to defend her crown remains on course after comfortably winning her race in a time of 4:01.40, a really comfortable time compared to the personal best time of 3:51.07 she set at the Monaco Diamond League this year.

Kipyegon ensured she was ahead of the pack at the bell and she went on to comfortably stride away from the chasing pack to easily win the race.

Uganda’s Winnie Nanyondo came through second in a time of 4:02.24 ahead of Australia’s Linden Hall. Japanese Tanaka Nozomi came through in 4:02.33 to set a new National Record and qualify for the semis.

At the same time, Winny Chebet finished third in the first heat, timing 4:03.93. The heat was won by Gabriela Debues-Stafford from Canada who clocked 4:03.70 with Britain’s Laura Muir coming in second.

Chebet had started off at the back of the pack but at the bell, began to make space for herself on the outside, before fixing herself into the top six automatic qualifying slots in the final 50m to ensure she made it into the semis.

Meanwhile, Kipyegon’s biggest competitor for the 1500m gold Sifan Hassan made it into the final in incredible fashion.

She came tumbling down after bumping on Kenya’s Edinah Jebitok who had tripped on a competitor’s leg before falling on the deck. But while the Kenyan struggled to catch up with the leading pack, Hassan sensationally sprung up and pumped the pace to go on and finish first.

She timed 4:05.17 ahead of Australia’s Jessica Hull and USA’s Purrier St. Pierre Elinor.

Jebitok could not bounce back like the Dutch lady and she finished 12th in 4:10.72.

