Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali wins the men's 3000m steeplechase final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Jewel SAMAD / AFP) (Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images)

Athletics

Kenya lose Olympic Steeplechase title for the first time in 37 years

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 2 – For the first time since 1984, a Kenyan will not be standing tall as an Olympic champion in the 3,000m steeplechase after Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali won gold in Tokyo on Monday, Kenya’s Benjamin Kigen only managing bronze.

Kenya has won every steeplechase title since the 1984 Games, but heading into Tokyo without either a reigning world champion or Olympic champion, it was always going to be a tall order to ensure the medal remains home.

Kigen worked hard to win bronze, coming third in a time of 8:11.45 and only took advantage of Getnet Wale’s slip close to the final water barrier to power home within the medal brackets.

The Moroccan stomped in unstoppable pace in the final 200m to clinch the title in 8:08.90, the first Moroccan to ever win the water and barriers race. Ethiopian Lamecha Girma was second for silver in 8L10.38.

-More to follow

