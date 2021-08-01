Connect with us

Superb Omanyala breaks 100m national record at Tokyo Olympics

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 01 – Ferdinand Omanyala broke his own national record, running 10.00secs as he finished third in Heat One of the 100m semi-finals at the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Sunday.

Omurwa lowered his own 10.01 record which he equalled on Saturday as he qualified for the semis.

However, the Kenyan could not make it into the final as his time was not ranked among the fastest two finishers outside the top two.

Heat three posted fast times, with China’s Su Bingtian winning in a time of 9.83secs same as USA’s Ronnie Baker.

Italy’s Jacob Lamont was third in 9.84 and he picked the first of the two non-automatic qualification times alongside South Africa’s Akani Simbine who timed 9.90secs.

In his heat Omanyala picked up in the final 70m just like his usual self, powering home well after appearing to have reacted slow off the blocks.

His heat was won by Kerley Fred of the USA who timed 9.96secs while Canadian Andre de Grasse timed 9.98secs.

Despite not making it into the final as was his minimum target, Omanyala will leave Tokyo with his head held high.

In this article:
