Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

USA's Simone Biles was an onlooker during the women's all-around final

Sports

Simone Biles withdraws from another Olympic final: USA Gymnastics

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Aug 1Gymnastics great Simone Biles has withdrawn from the Olympic floor final, leaving the American with just one more chance of competition at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics said Sunday.

“Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week. Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone,” USAG tweeted.

Biles, the four-time Olympic champion widely considered to have pushed the sport to new limits, has said she is struggling with the “twisties”, a condition where gymnasts lose the ability to orientate themselves in mid-air.

The 24-year-old came to Tokyo seeking five gold medals to equal the Olympic all-time gymnastics career record of nine, but dramatically withdrew during her first event, the women’s team competition.

Biles then skipped her all-around title defence and on Saturday it was announced she was dropping the vault and uneven bars.

She has documented her struggles with mental health during the Games in regular posts on her social media accounts.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved