Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards played a friendly match instead of engaging in a league match. PHOTO/AFC Leopards

Football

Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards docked three points, fined for skipping Derby

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 01 – The Football Kenya Federation has docked Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards three points each for skipping Saturday’s Mashemeji Derby in a grant-row pay. At the same time, AFC Leopards as the home team have been fined Sh6mn while Gor have been fined Sh4mn for their conduct.

The two clubs skipped Saturday’s Derby that was scheduled to be played in Thika complaining they were yet to receive their prize money from the FKF Betway Cup while they also complained, in a letter to the Federation on Friday, they were yet to receive some of their grants.

“This is a time when leadership has to be shown and we have to follow the law. We will not sit here and allow the clubs to do what they want. There are rules and we will follow them. In our eyes, all clubs are equal and no one is bigger than the other,” Mwendwa said in a press briefing on Sunday.

-More to follow

