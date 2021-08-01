Chepkoech, Kiyeng make women’s steeplechase Olympic final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Just like in the men’s race, Kenya will have two representatives in the final of the women’s steeplechase at the Olympic Games with world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and 2015 World Champion Hyvin Kiyeng going through the heats on Sunday.

Kenya’s third representative at the Games, Purity Kirui failed to make it to the final after finishing fifth in her heat.

Kiyeng won Heat Three in a time of 9:23.17 while Chepkoech was third in her heat, though she ran faster than Kiyeng, clocking 9:19.82.