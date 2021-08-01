Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Hyvin Kiyeng winning her heat. PHOTO/Reuters

Athletics

Chepkoech, Kiyeng make women’s steeplechase Olympic final

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 1 – Just like in the men’s race, Kenya will have two representatives in the final of the women’s steeplechase at the Olympic Games with world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech and 2015 World Champion Hyvin Kiyeng going through the heats on Sunday.

Kenya’s third representative at the Games, Purity Kirui failed to make it to the final after finishing fifth in her heat.

Kiyeng won Heat Three in a time of 9:23.17 while Chepkoech was third in her heat, though she ran faster than Kiyeng, clocking 9:19.82.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved