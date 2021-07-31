We have to improve on speed and finishing kick, says Kwemoi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 31 – Rodgers Kwemoi has opened up about Kenya’s dismal performance in the men’s 10,000m final and blamed it on tactical errors and stomach pains.

Kwemoi revealed that his tactic for the race was to stick behind the leading pack then attack for a place in the podium in the last five minutes.

However, finishing seventh and being the top placed Kenyan wasn’t quite the position he wanted in the 10,000m final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

“We tried to push harder and that is the best we could do. We went out of gas,” explains Kwemoi.

Kwemoi goes on to explain that the hot and humid weather wasn’t a hindering factor as he is already used to it, being an athlete training and living in Japan.

“It was a challenging race for me because I had H-Pylori and stomach ache. I wanted to treat it in Kenya but they told me not to do it because the medication is strong and could react had I used it, because the race was really close.”

“But the race wasn’t bad. I wanted to kick it in the last lap, but the pain in my stomach slowed me down, and I had a back injury as well.”

Kwemoi believes all is not lost despite their poor performance in the 25-lap race.

“Gold will come to Kenya one day. We want to go and work on speed and kick. If I had kicked today they could not have matched me,” added Kwemoi.

Kwemoi says Geoffrey Kamwor’s absence did not affect him much but his presence would have been valuable for team work purposes and a competitive field. would really have come in handy in teamwork matters. Congratulations son! Geoffrey Kamworor congratulates Rogers Kwemoi after both booked a place in the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

“If he (Kamworor) was here things would have been better because we train together. It’s quite a shame given that Kamworor was in better shape than me.”

“My target was to get this medal so that I retire from track events. Next year there’s World Championships and Commonwealth Games. The essence will be to go back to the drawing board. We must keep practicing and aim higher.” Kwemoi said.

-Barega reigns supreme-

Meanwhile, the race was won by Ethiopian 21-year-old Selemon Barega who sprinted his way to the in 30-degree heat to become the first man other than Mo Farah to win an Olympic 10,000m gold since 2008.

Fast-finishing Cheptegei settled for silver in 27.43:63, with his Ugandan team-mate Jacob Kiplemo coming in third.

Barega’s final kilometre was the quickest in Olympic 10,000m history.

Barega said of his first gold: “it’s very known that the race was to attract top athletes around the world, since Kenenisa Bekele won it no one in Ethiopia has won it. Strategy was to push the Ugandans who were strong because they have won the previous competitions.”

“I have been doing sprints in the 400m and 200m so I was confident of myself even though it was hard I was happy to achieve it.”

-Cheptegei- Ethiopia’s Selemon Barega beat pre-race favourite Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda to win the 10,000m

Meanwhile, Cheptegei became the first Ugandan to win a medal in distance track and field.

Said Cheptegei : “I have mixed feelings, first I am happy to win Olympic silver this is good for me, especially that I am a world record holder and world champion the other side of me is that I wanted to win gold but you never know how someone has prepared and we just have to be grateful to God to be on the podium.

My plan was to push in the last 2km laps but I slowed down because I was not feeling comfortable with my tendon. I was about to drop off to consider my health first than to be out for the longest time.”

Cheptegei had suffered a tendon injury from April, and this year turned out very difficult for him in terms of racing.

“I lost the focus and was losing it out as the race wore on. It affected me mentally. The fear of aggravating the injury was a major factor. I will be doubling up in the 5k as well.”

Top 10 finishers in 10,000m final

Selemon Barega (Eth) 27mins 43.22secs.

Joshua Cheptegei (Uga) 27:43.63

Jacob Kiplimo (Uga) 27:43.88

Berihu Aregawi (Eth) 27:46.16

Grant Fisher (USA) 27:46.39

Mohammed Ahmed (Can) 27:47.76

Rodgers Kwemoi (Ken) 27:50.06

Yomif Kejelcha (Eth) 27:52.03

Rhonex Kipruto (Ken) 27:52.78

Morhad Amdouni (Fra) 27:53.58

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan