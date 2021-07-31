Sports Ministry commits to keep fighting doping, PS Okudo says

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – In the wake of Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno’s suspension at the Olympics Game in Tokyo after failing a drugs test, the Ministry of Sports says it remains committed to ensure the vice is completely broken in the country.

Otieno was suspended this morning after returning an Adverse Analytical Finding from his urine sample and has consequently requested for a re-test on his B sample.

In a statement this afternoon, Sports Principal Secretary Joe Okudo says the ministry is closely following the case.

“The Ministry is still waiting for the conclusion of an appeal filed by the athlete and underscores the Government’s commitment in the fight against doping. The relevant measures in line with the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya, Act and the World Anti Doping Agency Code and attendant Regulations will be taken once the due process has been finalized,” a statement from Okudo stated.

He added; “To ensure compliance with the World Anti Doping Agency Code, the Government remains firm in dealing with doping through regular education programmes for athletes and active support to the Anti Doping Agency of Kenya’s initiatives.”

Otieno was due to compete in the Heats of the 100m on Saturday afternoon, but will now have to await the results of his B sample to know his fate.

If the B sample tests positive for banned substances again, then he faces a ban from the sport.

The Sports Ministry has continually expressed its desire to root the doping problem out of Kenya and worked to ensure the new Anti Doping rules are adopted as law by Parliament.