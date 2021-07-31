Connect with us

Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Shock as Kenyan sprinter fails drug test at Tokyo Olympic Games

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Kenyan sprinter Mark Otieno has been handed suspended after testing positive for a banned substance in an out-of-competition test at the Tokyo Olympics.

There was an adverse analytical finding on his sample with an anabolic androgenic steroid detected, the news breaking just hours before starting out in the heats of the 100m at the Games on Saturday.

The sample was taken on July 28 (Wednesday) and went into the lab the following day. According to the testing agency, Otieno said he had taken diclophenac, food supplements and a cramps blocker.

-More to follow

