Omanyala equals National Record to qualify for 100m Olympics semi

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Ferdinand Omanyala equalled his own national record, clocking 10.01secs to in finishing third in his heat to qualify for the Semi-Final of the Olympic Games in Tokyo on Saturday.

Omanyala who had earlier stated he wants to be in the final came off third behind Canadian Andre de Grasse and United States’ Kerley Fred.

He equaled the record he set during the Making of Champions race in Nigeria earlier this year.

On a day that a dark cloud hang over Kenya’s athletics team in Tokyo due to compatriot Mark Otieno’s positive drugs test, Omanyala provided the silver lining.

After two false starts, Omanyala rose up slow but managed to steady after 30m to power home, pushing his head over the line to earn an automatic qualification slot.