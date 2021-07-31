Connect with us

Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare

Athletics

Nigerian sprinter Okagbare fails drug test, out of Olympics

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 30Nigerian sprinter Blessing Okagbare has been barred from the Olympics after failing a drug test, the first doping case of the Tokyo games track and field competition, officials said Saturday.

The Athletics Integrity Unit said in a statement that Okagbare, who won her opening heat of the women’s 100m on Friday, had tested positive for human growth hormone.

The out-of-competition test was conducted on July 19, the AIU said. Okagbare was notified of the test results early Saturday.

Former Commonwealth Games gold medallist Okagbare, 32, won her heat in 11.05sec on Friday.

Okagbare’s suspension is the latest twist in a troubled track and field campaign at the Olympics for Nigeria.

On Thursday, the AIU said 10 Nigerian athletes were among 18 competitors prevented from entering competition in Tokyo after failing to meet requirements for out-of-competition testing.

In this article:
