Malkia’s second round hopes dashed after loss to Dominican Republic

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 31 – Malkia Striker’s hopes of making it into the second round of the Olympic Games in Tokyo were dashed on Saturday after losing their fourth match, going down by straight sets to the Dominican Republic at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The Kenyan girls who have shown marked improvement by running their opponents close in the first three games of the competition were once again putting in the shift especially in the opening two sets.

They went down 25-19 and 25-18 in the first two sets, before completely losing the steam in the third set which they were beaten 25-10.

Leonida Kasaya was Kenya’s top scorer with eight points while skipper Mercy Moim and Kenya’s breakout star Sharon Chepchumba amassing seven each.

The girls will now next face Brazil in their final match on Monday to wind up their campaign in Tokyo.