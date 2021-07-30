Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Gyasi Zardes, left, scores the go-ahead goal during the USA's 1-0 win over Qatar in the Concacaf Gold Cup semi-finals in Texas

Football

USA squad blanks Qatar to reach Gold Cup final

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 30 – United States substitute Gyasi Zardes scored in the 86th minute and Matt Turner stopped four shots as the Americans blanked Asian champions Qatar 1-0 on Thursday to reach their 12th CONCACAF Gold Cup final.

Zardes combined with fellow reserve Nicholas Gioacchini for the game’s only goal in a contest that highlighted the hosts’ steady improvement over the course of the biennial North American showcase tournament.

“Niko made a great run and got a nice through ball,” Zardes said. “I just had to crash the box.”

The Americans will play the winner of Thursday’s second semi-final between upstart Canada and defending champion Mexico for the title in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Eight-time champion Mexico defeated the US squad 1-0 in the 2019 final. The teams have met in six Gold Cup finals, with the Mexicans winning all but the 2007 matchup, when the six-time trophy-holder American side took a 2-1 victory.

Zardes entered the game in the 64th minute for Daryl Dike and it didn’t take long for him to have an impact, being called for a foul on Karim Boudiaf two minutes later at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

He then bagged his goal four minutes from full time, his second of the tournament as the Americans extended their win streak to eight games.

Gioacchini, who also came on in the second half, did the heavy lifting on the play, working a give and go and then making a no-look pass off the outside of his right foot to a hard-charging Zardes, who poked it through a maze of player into the back of the net.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Zardes said the team from Qatar, the host nation for the 2022 World Cup, looked fatigued near the end.

“That was a great game and they have a great team. But when our subs came in, we were able to make a difference because our starters had tired them out,” he said.

Turner was the top US player in the first half, when Qatar had the better scoring opportunities. Turner’s best save came in the 20th minute when he got his fingertips on a Qatar shot from in close.

Qatar appeared set to go ahead in the 61st minute but captain Hassan Al Haydos bungled a penalty kick, sending a slow speed chip shot well over the crossbar.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved