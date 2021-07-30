Connect with us

Nyamira express! Mary Moraa competing in the 800m heats. PHOTO/Reuters

Athletics

Tokyo Fun-ban: Moraa tickles as he gives Kisii dialect interview in Tokyo

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – When away from home, there is always that feeling of relief and joy when you meet up with a fellow Kenyan or at the best, a person with whom you can converse with in the same dialect.

Well, Capital FM Sports Editor Alex Isaboke, who is covering the Olympic Games in Tokyo had a hearty time interviewing Mary Moraa after she booked a ticket to the semi-finals of the 800m this morning.

“Naki bono” – (translated to how are you); Isaboke horned ut Moraa’s attention at the busy mixed zone in the morning session in Tokyo.

Isaboke easily picked out authentic quotes from the 21 year old as they conversed in their Kisii dialect where Moraa was more than comfortable expressing herself.

Standard Group Sub-Editor Bismarck Mutahi was left hanging, having to adjust his glasses to see whether he could grasp a word or two. But it had to take a kind Nation Media Group Editor Elias Makori’s translation for him not to feel lost.

Well, is it about time our athletes travelled with translators to make the more comfortable?

