Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Mary Moraa says a prayer after winning teh Kenyan Olympics trials. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Athletics

Moraa Kenya’s remaining hope for 800m Olympic medal as Sum drops off

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Mary Moraa will be Kenya’s only hope of a medal in the 800m at the Tokyo Olympic Games after earning automatic qualification from the heats on Friday, finishing third in her heat in a time of 2:01.66.

Kenya’s other representative, overall team Captain Eunice Sum, missed out of the semis after finishing sixth in her heat in a time of 2:03.00 in her third appearance at the Olympic Games.

Sum could not sustain the final kicking power after looking to be on course for a fight at the bell. She lost out steam in the last 200m in a race won by Jamaica’s Natoya Goule who clocked a sub-two minute finish, stopping the clock in 1:59.83.

Benin’s Noelie Yarigo was second while Norway’s Hedda Hynne was third, picking the last automatic qualification slot from the heat.

Moraa meanwhile showed intent from the gun, taking to the lead for the first 400m. However, she found herself boxed to the inside lane throughout the final 400, but she managed to slide out in the final 200m and put up a powerful sprint in the final 50m to squeeze through as third.

The two favourites from the heat, USA’s Raevyn Rogers and Great Britain’s Keely Hodkinson finished first and second respectively.

Emily Tuwei, Kenya’s other representative in the 800m finished last in her heat.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved