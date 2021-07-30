Kigen, Kibiwott vow to guard Kenya’s steeplechase respect

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, July 30 – Described as a Kenyan race, the script in the men’s steeplechase at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will not be different if the words of Benjamin Kigen and Abraham Kibiwot is anything to go by.

The duo qualified for the finals on the opening day of the Athletics calendar here in Tokyo and have vowed to ensure that no one dares touch Kenya’s crown as the Kings of the water and barrier race.

The final will be held on Monday (August 2) and the two are confident of continuing Kenya’s dominance in the race at the Olympics that has seen the gold medal remain in the East African athletics powerhouse since the 1984 Games in Los Angeles Games, won by Julius Korir.

Retired king of steeplechase Ezekiel ‘Baba Yao’ Kemboi is the only Kenyan to win the Olympics twice in 2004 Athens and 2012 London Games and Conseslus Kipruto is the last one to win gold during the last edition at the Rio Olympics.

However, the team’s hopes of Kenya sweeping the podium as the country did in 1992 (Barcelona- when Mathew Birir led Patrick Sang and William Mutwol) and in 2004 Athens when Kemboi led Brimin Kipruto and Paul Kipsiele Koech), were dashed after World Under-20 silver medalist Leonard Bett failed to make it in the finals in Tokyo, finishing fifth in a time of 8:19.62.

“As team Kenya we had planned well for this qualification, the aim was to get ticket to the final and now we will go and plan and onslaught for the gold. You know the Steeplechase is for the Kenyans, so we will not let Kenyans down, we are ready! we have trained well,” Kigen, the All-African Games champion told Capital Sport after the race.

Commenting about the intense humidity that was at 74% and temperatures of 29 degrees Celsius when they were racing, Kigen, who finished sixth at the 2019 World Championships said it did not affect him but the only worry being the tough opponents Kenya will meet in the final.

“The humidity is too high but we will run. We have planned well to take a 1-2 finish, but it will not be easy because we will have competition from Moroccan Soufiane El Bakkali and Ethiopian Lamecha Girma. They are strong but we are strong as well, so we will give it our best,” Kigen, who has a Personal Best of 8:05.12, said.

Kigen finished third in his Heat 1, clocking 8:10.80, his season’s best in a race that was won by Ethiopian Girma, who clocked 8:09.83 while homeboy Japanese Ryuji Miura was second in a National Record time of 8:09.92.

-Kibiwot says final will be a battle- Kibiwott clearing the hurdles. PHOTO/Reuters

On his part, Kibiwot, a Commonwealth Games silver medalist, won his Heat in 8:12.25 in a race that was slower that the first Heat.

“The race was good but the humidity was high but I have managed to qualify for final which was my aim. The race was very challenging as there was pushing and shoving and people tramping on each other, as you can see, I’m oozing blood from my feet but that could not discourage me, this is like a war; I rather die on the track, I will fight till the end, I cannot give up,” Kibiwot underscored.

Speaking on how the final will be, he said, “I have identified my rivals, I will also go analyse them in YouTube so that I hunt them down in the final, I usually run Infront, but today I ran from behind to gauge if I have the finishing power, and I saw it will give me a challenge so in the final I will run from the front.”

“I will fight for that medal so that I continue Kenya’s legacy of the steeplechase, I will fight to make sure I fly Kenya’s flag high but it will not come easy we will have to fight for it.”

-Bett disappointed-

Bett was disappointed for not making it to the finals, and being his first Olympics, the 20-year-old succumbed to pressure as he concedes. Hillary Bor of Team United States and Leonard Kipkemoi Bett of Team Kenya react after competeing competes during round one of the Men’s 3000m Steeplechase heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Olympic Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

“Our Heat was slower, people were stepping on each other as they tried to get space and that really affected me, there was pressure because this is a Kenyan race, we have to do our best to make Kenyans proud but unfortunately for me it did not go as planned, I had pressure because this is my first Olympics and I wanted to win a medal,” Bett, the world Under-18 champion remarked.

He wished the Kibiwott and Kigen well in the final and he was certain the gold medal will remain in Kenya.

“The two remaining are strong and I know they will make it, we will plan the race, it is a Kenyan race so will do our best to defend it. I wish them all the best and I am telling them they are going to make it if the embrace team work.”

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-