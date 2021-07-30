Kenya’s 10,000m medal rush in tokyo rekindles memories of Tergat-Gebrsellasie cliffhanger

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 30 – Olympic Games tend to cast a spotlight on some of the greatest track and field rivalries of all time.

Rightly so, Paul Tergat’s presence in the Japanese Capital has great sentimental value for Team Kenya as athletics officially gets underway today (Friday).

For one, its a morale booster to Kenya’s trio for their 10, 000m race as much as it rekindles memories of the memorable longstanding rivalry between Tergat and his Ethiopian track adversary Haile Gebrselassie.

–Epic final in Sydney–

The stage for the memorable race was in Sydney in 2000 when the current Kenyan Olympic Committee supremo ran the race of his life only to settle for silver on homestretch in what went down as the most pulsating 10,000m final.

In fact, the Sydney 2000 and Atlanta 1996 Olympic Games entailed those two magnificent clashes over 10,000m between Haile and Tergat.

In Atlanta, Tergat attacked with 2km to go, throwing in a 60-second lap and a 2:32 km.

In Sydney, he waited until 250m, but on both occasions, Gebrselassie was able to respond and win.

Their clashes form part of the sport’s great rivalries: the battle between Kenya and Ethiopia in the long-distance events.

This time round, Kenya will look to win the elusive 10,000m gold when the final is held this evening 20:30 local time (2:30pm EAT) at the Olympics Stadium in Tokyo.

Kenya has not won an Olympic gold in the men’s 10,000m since Naftali Temu did it at the 1968 Mexico City Games.

Paul Tanui won silver for Kenya in 2016, The country’s chances in Tokyo received a major blow when 2015 world silver medallist Geoffrey Kamworor was forced to pull out with an ankle injury. Congratulations son! Geoffrey Kamworor congratulates Ronald Kwemoi after both booked a place in the Tokyo Olympics. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

That’s the time World bronze medallist Rhonex Kipruto was called upon to fill the void left behind.

Other Kenyan contenders are Rodgers Kwemoi, who finished fourth in Doha, and Weldon Kipkirui Langat.

“It’s unfortunate Kamworor was able to drop off due to injury but again we have lots of talent in the team and I’m hoping that the rest are going to represent us well,” said Tergat.

“This is where we have the best among the best in the world. We are hoping all goes well despite the hot and humid weather. The 10,000 gold has eluded us for many years. We have witnessed some great moments in this race. I remember my days with Haile. All is not lost.

I know the boys will play their part despite hard Covid times. But be able to say the truth, we are all very grateful that this Olympic in Tokyo has taken off and it’s almost five years down the line.”

“I was able to meet the athletes yesterday and they are every motivated. The camp is a near full house minus the marathoners who are yet to jet in.”

This time round Ethiopia’s line up that will face Kenyans in this epic race has Berihu Aregawi, Yomif Kejelcha and Selemon Barega.

Whatever is up the sleeves of athletes from both countries will be known when the race gets underway at 20:30hours here in Tokyo which will be 14:30hours Kenyan time.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan-