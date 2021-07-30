Connect with us

Kenya captain Philadelphia Olando tackles a Team GB player. PHOTO/Reuters

Kenya

Kenya Lionesses out of medal contention at Tokyo Olympics

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – The Kenya Lionesses are out of medal contention at the Olympic Games after losing their third straight match, going down 31-0 to Great Britain at the Tokyo Stadium in Japan on Friday.

The Lionesses needed to win the match to stand a chance of squeezing into the Cup quarters as one of the best two third placed teams having lost their opening two games, but they couldn’t get a try past the British who stormed into the last eight.

The British girls ran in five tries, three of which were converted as they completely outplayed the Kenyans.

They were 17-0 up at halftime and looked well on course to victory. Jasmine Joyce dotted over while Natasha Hunt converted for a 7-0 lead before Abi Burton added the second try. Jasmine then completed her brace just before the break for a healthy lead at the break.

In the second half, Great Britain were more commanding and Megan Jones added another try with a sprint down the middle after side stepping her marker, picking up Hunt’s clever offload.

Off a set piece, the British cemented the game with their fifth try, Lisa Thomson crossing over under the posts while Holly Aitchison booted home the twos.

The Lionesses will now drop to the ninth place play-off ties.

In this article:
