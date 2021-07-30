FKF suspends five match officials, including FIFA ref over match manipulation

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 30 – Football Kenya Federation has suspended five match officials, including FIFA referee Raymond Onyango on suspicion of match manipulation, a statement signed by Federation CEO Barry Otieno has said.

Onyango has been suspended alongside Samuel Mwaura, Isaac Memusi, Collins Opiyo and Japheth Juma, with the Federation said it made the decision to safeguard the integrity of its leagues and competitions.

“The federation’s Integrity Department, with the assistance of FIFA, has initiated preliminary investigations against the said individuals, with a view of establishing their involvement, if any, in the said match manipulation practices,” the statement further stated.

-More to follow