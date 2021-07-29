Sprinter Kiprotich dares to dream of Niekerk’s exploits as World Under 20 date nears

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – As the clock continues to tick towards the IAAF World Under 20 Championships, Kenyan sprinter Elikanah Kiprotich is working round the clock in a bid to bolster his knack for speed and grace.

The Kenyan star sprinter is already savoring immense inspiration from World 400m record holder Wayde van Niekerk of South Africa, hoping to follow in his footsteps through and through.

With an insatiable appetite for success, the Mogonga High student is one of the 44 runners that will grace Kenya team colors during the upcoming World Athletics event at Kasarani Stadium.

“The World Under 20 Championships will be happen in our home soi, so this will definitely put us in contention for greatness as my dream has always been to follow in the footsteps of my South African role model,” Kiprotich said of his fairy tale dream, adding: “Getting qualification by merit is what I had always dreamt of, it happened. By just topping the event I knew I would get the slot but that is not how I wanted to do it,” Kiprotich said.

Kiprotich went on," Having gauged myself, I know I can run faster and better. In camp the coaches are polishing me with endurance because I have noticed I tend to back off on my final 100m. If I perfect that then Kenyans should expect something special in Nairobi."

During the U-20 World Championship’s national trials held at Kasarani, Kiprotich exploded to an emphatic 47.22 victory in 400m beating the qualification standard set at 47.35, hence securing a deserved slot at the global stage on merit.

For Kiprotich, making it to the podium during the showpiece set for August 17-22 at the Kasarani Stadium is his underlining push.

The 18-year-old started out as a 100m and 200m runner while still in primary school, something he continued when he joined high school at Tugen Estate. He would later transfer to Mogonga high school, an institution synonymous to athletics and Volleyball in the Nyanza region.

” I thought I had a chance in 200m had I gotten the right opportunity. I was forced to compete alone in the final having missed the main final. I think had I raced with the rest, maybe I stood a better chance,” he disclosed.

Kiprotich had missed the final as he was held up at the anti-doping Station and his appeal to race was successful. He clocked 22.34 to miss the qualifying time set at 21.38 and finished fourth in the 200m ranking.

“I am not complaining but I just hope those unfortunate moments will not happen during the main event next month,” concluded the athlete currently in a residential camp in Nairobi.