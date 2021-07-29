Serbia hand Malkia another Olympic Games loss

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 29 – National women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers lost their third game at the Tokyo Olympic Games, going down by straight sets to Rio Olympics silver medalists Serbia at the Ariake Arena on Thursday.

Once again, Malkia showed superb performance against the three-time European Champions but lost on the fine margins and finishing power. They started the openings et well but went down 25-21 before slumping in the second set 25-11.

They bounced back again in the third set, pushing the Serbians to the wall but ultimately lost 25-20.

-More to follow