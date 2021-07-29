Rally Action focus shifts to KNRC title contest

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – With the WRC Safari Rally done and dusted, focus now shifts to the Kenya National Rally Championship (KNRC) which resumes with the Sikh-Union organized Voi leg scheduled to take place between August 6-7.

The Voi leg of the rally is the fourth this season after the Eldoret and Machakos rallies were postponed. The Machakos leg which was scheduled for March was cancelled at the 11th hour due to COVID-19 preventive measures announced by the Government.

According to a Maps and Itinerary report by Anwar Sidi, the Voi Rally will be revisiting some of the most iconic stages around the Taita Hills, Kasigau, and Maungu.

“The rally will provide the competitors with varied terrain taking in smooth fast roads, rocky outcrops, the deep red dust baths of the Tsavo and the short blasts through parched bushland that may well prove very testing for heated tires,” Sidi says.

The rally will start and finish at the Voi Wildlife Lodge and will see the drivers go through Izera Ranch which is 23km south of Voi, off the main Nairobi – Mombasa Highway.

The 5.2km Spectator stage has been set up though no official communication confirming that spectators will be allowed to attend the event. COVID 19 regulations continue to plague major sporting events and activities around the world.

The rally will rev off with the reconnaissance on August 6 followed by the main rally through three stages done twice. This will see the drivers go through Taita (17.39km), Hildana 1 (27.06km), and Maungu 1 (34.50km).

The final entry list is not out yet, but there are expectations of a bumper entry as many drivers got sponsorships for the entire year.

Among the new entrants expected in the race include Andrew Muiruri from Team Betika and the return of Osman Abdullahi who is fully sponsored by Pembe Millers.

As we set the rally into gear, the renewed competition and rivalry as well as a couple of new entries could be the spark needed to get the KNRC action back to where it has always been; in high gear and thrilling like always.