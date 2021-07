NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – Kenya Lionesses hopes of making the quarter finals at the Olympic Games were dimmed on Thursday after losing their second match 35-12 to Russia Olympic Committee at the Tokyo Stadium.

The Russians ran in five converted tries against Kenya’s two as they picked up their first victory at the Games.

Kenya next faces Great Britain on Friday and another loss will see them drop to the classification matches and out of medal contention.

-More to follow