The Kenya Lionesses

Kenya

Lionesses start Olympics campaign with Black Ferns loss

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 29 – The national women’s rugby sevens team, The Kenya Lionesses, started their Olympic Games campaign on a losing note, going down 29-7 to Rio 2016 silver medalists New Zealand on Thursday.

The Black Ferns ran in five tries, one of which was converted while the Lionesses only try of the game was dotted down by Christabel Lindo.

The Lionesses will next play Russia in their second Pool A match at 1pm and will look to clinch victory to keep their Cup Quarters hopes alive.

The Lionesses were punished for their own mistakes after being pinned by the New Zealanders in their own half straight from kick off.

Stacey Fluhler dotted down New Zealand’s first try just 54 seconds into the game, stretching out on the left to cross over the line after Kenya skipper Philadelphia Olando failed to pick out the kick off and her touch handing the Black Ferns a line out for possession.

They went 12-0 up via another try on the left channel when Kenya lost possession again and the New Zealand girls swung the ball patiently to the left before Michaela Blyde touched down for the second and the conversion slicing the posts.

The Rio 2016 silver medalists stretched 17-0 out again after Kenya lost possession. The Kenyan girls couldn’t pick out their own line out and New Zealand took advantage, swinging once again to the left before the experienced Portia Woodman earned a try.

Kenya however ensured they got at least one back with the last play of the openinghalf when they finally crossed the halfway mark.

They chose to play the ball off the tackles and Lindo sneaked in between two markers to dot down and the try converted as they went to the break trailing 17-7.

But the Black Ferns were relentless in the second half and they added two more tries to seal the game.

Michaela added her second of the game after another turnover of possession. The ball was swung to the right and Michaela simply galloped her way upfield to dot down.

Gayle Broughton then completed the victory for New Zealand from another piece of patient build up. She was accorded space on the left and some fancy footwork got her off her markers before crossing over the whitewash.

