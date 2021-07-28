Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

United States players hope to celebrate again after the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup football tournament

Football

US, Mexico seek wins to book rematch in Gold Cup final

Published

LOS ANGELES, United States, Jul 28 Defending champion Mexico and host United States will attempt to advance to the Gold Cup football finals with triumphs in Texas on Thursday.

The Mexicans will face Canada at Houston in one semi-final match of the biennial North American showdown, while the Americans host guest invitee Qatar at Austin in the other.

Winners will meet on Sunday at Las Vegas in the championship match of the 16th CONCACAF regional tournament.

Eight-time champion Mexico defeated the US squad 1-0 in the 2019 final. The teams have met in six Gold Cup finals, with the Mexicans winning all but the 2007 matchup, when the six-time trophy-holder American side took a 2-1 victory.

Asian Cup champion Qatar’s Almoez Ali has a tournament-high four goals, while the US club is led by two goals from Orlando City striker Daryl Dike.

“Without a doubt it’ll be difficult,” US coach Gregg Berhalter said. “Qatar has looked great in this tournament. They are already in the semi-finals. That gives you a warning.”

US midfielder Cristian Roldan, who plays for Major League Soccer’s Seattle Sounders, knows Qatar will be tough to crack but intends to live up to high expectations from within.

“We have high aspirations as a team,” Roldan said. “Qatar is going to be really difficult. They play in a 5-3-2, they’re really difficult to break down and they’re a transition team, so we have to be smart.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

While Qatar, the 2022 World Cup host, tries to make a major statement ahead of next year’s global spectacle, Canada, which took the 2000 Gold Cup, will try to make its second final.

The Canadians, who were edged 1-0 by the United States in the group stage, will try to become the first nation to score against El Tricolor.

Canada beat Mexico 2-1 in the 2000 quarter-finals in their only prior meeting in a knockout round matchup.

Cyle Larin and Stephen Eustaquio each have three goals to lead the Canadians into their first semi-final since 2007, while Rogelio Funes Mori has three goals to pace Mexico.

“We just have to play our game and focus on ourselves, put in a good performance and try to set up in the best possible way to win the game,” Canada winger Tajon Buchanan said.

“To be here now and in the semi-final against a top side like Mexico, it’s a lot to take in. Everybody is ready for it, and we’re all ready to get on the field, put in the performance and hopefully go to the final.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved