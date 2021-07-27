Tusker FC skipper Sempala leaves, set to join Zambian club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – With seven matches before the BetKing Premier League ends, Tusker FC’s captain Hashim Sempala has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and is set to join a club in Zambia.
The League leaders announced on their website that Sempala had opted not to renew his two-year contract.
“We want to thank Hashim for his services and what he has offered to the club. We had a mutual conversation where he informed us of his intention to seek greener pastures after the expiry of his contract and as a club we respected his decision,” said Tusker FC chairman Daniel Aduda, speaking to the club’s official website.
Sempala is set to leave immediately to join up with his new Zambian club as they start their pre-season training.
The midfielder joined Tusker midway through the 2016 season and was a core part of their double winning campaign, as they clinched the league and Cup.
He however left for a brief stint at Gor Mahia but made a return to Tusker after things failed to work out. He has been the club’s captain since and has been one of the core figures in coach Robert Matano’s side currently.