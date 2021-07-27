Tusker FC skipper Sempala leaves, set to join Zambian club

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – With seven matches before the BetKing Premier League ends, Tusker FC’s captain Hashim Sempala has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and is set to join a club in Zambia.

The League leaders announced on their website that Sempala had opted not to renew his two-year contract.

“We want to thank Hashim for his services and what he has offered to the club. We had a mutual conversation where he informed us of his intention to seek greener pastures after the expiry of his contract and as a club we respected his decision,” said Tusker FC chairman Daniel Aduda, speaking to the club’s official website.

Tusker FC skipper Hashim Sempala in action in a previous match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sempala is set to leave immediately to join up with his new Zambian club as they start their pre-season training.

The midfielder joined Tusker midway through the 2016 season and was a core part of their double winning campaign, as they clinched the league and Cup.

He however left for a brief stint at Gor Mahia but made a return to Tusker after things failed to work out. He has been the club’s captain since and has been one of the core figures in coach Robert Matano’s side currently.