Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Tusker FC skipper Hashim Sempala enjoys a light moment with the assistant referee during a past match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Football

Tusker FC skipper Sempala leaves, set to join Zambian club

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – With seven matches before the BetKing Premier League ends, Tusker FC’s captain Hashim Sempala has left the club upon the expiry of his contract and is set to join a club in Zambia.

The League leaders announced on their website that Sempala had opted not to renew his two-year contract.

“We want to thank Hashim for his services and what he has offered to the club. We had a mutual conversation where he informed us of his intention to seek greener pastures after the expiry of his contract and as a club we respected his decision,” said Tusker FC chairman Daniel Aduda, speaking to the club’s official website.

  • Tusker FC skipper Hashim Sempala in action in a previous match. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Sempala is set to leave immediately to join up with his new Zambian club as they start their pre-season training.

The midfielder joined Tusker midway through the 2016 season and was a core part of their double winning campaign, as they clinched the league and Cup.

He however left for a brief stint at Gor Mahia but made a return to Tusker after things failed to work out. He has been the club’s captain since and has been one of the core figures in coach Robert Matano’s side currently.

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved