Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenya

Tower of Babel at Kenya Rugby Union over Kenya Simbas coaching job

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Has he resigned or has he not resigned? That is the question as far as Kenya Simbas head coach Paul Odera is concerned, with the Kenya Rugby Union and the coach reading from different scripts on Tuesday evening.

A statement from the Union on Tuesday stated that Odera had resigned from his role, but the tactician himself, speaking to Capital Sports says he has not resigned and is still the national 15s tactician.

“The Kenya Rugby Union Board has accepted Paul Odera’s resignation from his role as Head Coach of the Kenya Men’s National Fifteens Team, The Simbas. The Kenya Rugby Union would like to extend its sincere thanks to Paul for his exemplary service during his time with the Kenya U20s and most recently, the Simbas,” a statement from the Kenya Rugby Union on Tuesday said.

However, speaking to Capital Sport, the coach says the statement is on the contrary.

“I have not resigned and as far as I am concerned I am continuing my preparations with the team for the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers,” the tactician stated, adding that he was not aware that the Union was sending out a statement on his resignation.

“I am as surprised as everyone is with the statement,” Odera added.

KRU boss Oduor Gangla, also speaking to Capital Sport says the Union stands by its statement.

“We have released a statement and the reality is exactly what is said there. We have nothing else to comment on the issue,” Gangla said.

Odera’s time at the helm of the team has been tumultuous to say the least. He saw his side lose to Senegal by a single point in their first World Cup qualifier three weeks ago, but recovered to beat Zambia and progressed to the second round of qualification.

