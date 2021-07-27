Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Malkia Strikers players celebrate after scoring a point against Korea. PHOTO/Reuters

Kenya

So near yet so far once again for Malkia as they lose to Korea

Timothy Olobulu

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Once again, national women’s volleyball team Malkia Strikers showed a superb performance at the Olympics in Tokyo, coming inches close to their first ever set win at the Games, but losing, this time to Korea Republic.

In a same case different day story, just as they did in the first match against hosts Japan, Malkia pushed their opponents but once again lost the tie on straight sets.

The African volleyball queens lost the opening set 25-14 but showed improved performances in the second and third set. They lost the second set 25-22 and were so close to win their first ever set at the Olympics in the third, but ended up losing 26-24.

Sharon Chepchumba once again starred for Kenya collecting 14 points while Leonida Kasaya had 11.

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved