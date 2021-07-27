Shujaa’s Olympic medal hopes ended after loss to Ireland

NAIRBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – Kenya’s hopes of medalling at the Olympic Games were quashed on Tuesday after losing their third successive pool match, going down 12-7 to Canada at the Tokyo Stadium to ending their hopes of sneaking through to the Cup quarters.

After successive losses against United States and South Africa on the opening day, Kenya just needed to beat Ireland by whichever margin to go through to the quarters as one of the best two third placed teams, but the team was flaccid, performing poorly against the Irish.

Shujaa will now have to contend for the classification matches with Ireland who needed to win by more than seven points to sneak through. USA and South Africa will go through from the pool.

