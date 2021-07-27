Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Inter Milan's Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku returns to pre-season training.

Football

Lukaku hopes for ‘even more’ with Serie A champions Inter next season

Published

MILAN, Italy, Jul 26 Romelu Lukaku warned Serie A champions Inter Milan hope to achieve “even more” next term as the Belgium striker returned to pre-season training on Monday.

Inter ended their 11-year wait for the Italian title last campaign toppling nine-time reigning champions Juventus, but fell short in the Champions League with a group stage exit in the competition they have won three times but not since 2010.

“We hope to do well and achieve even more than last year,” Lukaku told Inter TV.

Lukaku scored 24 goals in Serie A last campaign, second only to Juve star Cristiano Ronaldo’s tally of 29.

The 28-year-old has powered Inter’s attack since signing from Manchester United for 80 million euros ($94 million) just after Antonio Conte’s arrival in 2019, scoring 64 goals for the club in 95 games.

Conte has been replaced by former Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi, who coached Lukaku’s younger brother Jordan at the capital city club.

“We had a good chat on the day that the club announced that he was going to be the new coach and we also spoke when I was at the Euros,” said Lukaku.

“My brother has also told me plenty about him. He’s a good coach. I think he’ll help the team achieve so much. We hope we can all work together to continue down the path that we’ve started.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Serie A was the first major title won by the former Man United, Chelsea and Everton player who started his career at Anderlecht.

“I’m thrilled to be back,” he added.

“We hope to continue down the path that we’ve started and to keep winning.”

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved