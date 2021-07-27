Cuban La Cruz overpowers Ajowi in Olympics heavyweight bout

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 27 – The third Kenyan boxer at the Olympics, heavyweight pugilist Elly Ajowi, bowed out of the games after losing by unanimous decision to Cuban Julio La Cruz in the round of 16 bout at the Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Ajowi could not match up with the Cuban who scored a maximum 10 points from the five judges in all the three rounds of the bout.

The Cuban was more patient and threw the more quality punches while Ajowi could not land any point-winning punches.

In the first round, the Cuban was guarded, taking his time to read Ajowi’s movement and using his powerful left jab to clinch points. While he picked a 10/10 score from the five judges, Ajowi chalked eight from one while the other four carded him for nine.

In the second round, the Cuban was more aggressive as he cornered Ajowi, throwing in powerful jabs and forcing the Kenyan off balance. He once again scored maximum points while Ajowi chalked nine from one and eight from four.

It was same script same cast for the third round as the Cuban once again picked maximum scores while Ajowi replicating his second round score. He also had one deducted point.

Kenya’s only hope for a medal now lies on Elizabeth Akinyi who fights Alicinda Panguana in the women’s welterweight round of 16.