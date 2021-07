NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – Gor Mahia’s winless run stretched to the sixth game on Monday afternoon after losing a second successive game, going down by a solitary goal to Ulinzi Stars at the ASK Showground in Nakuru.

Defender Alex Masinde scored the lone goal for the soldiers in the first half as Ulinzi ran out winners at home to move to 10th in the standings while Gor remained seventh.

-More to follow