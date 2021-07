NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 26 – National Sevens team Shujaa lost by fine margins in their opening match at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday morning, going down 19-14 to the USA.

Maddison Hughes scored the winning try for the USA with a last minute try, coming after Willy Ambaka’s dot down on the other end was chalked off by the TMO.

Shujaa had come from 12-0 down to lead 14-12, but will now have to seek a way back into the tournament with their next game against Ireland at 1pm today.

-More to follow