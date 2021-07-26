Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo claims victory at ARC Oryx Rally of Tanzania

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MOROGORO, Tanzania, Jul 26 – After winning the ARC Equator rally in Naivasha in April, Kenya’s Carl ‘Flash’ Tundo, bagged yet another victory after conquering the ARC ORYX Rally of Tanzania, stretching his lead on top of the Africa Rally Championship to 60 points, 11 points ahead of the pack.

Tundo took the honors in Morogoro after handling his VW Polo R5 With Surgical Precision Around the Twists and turns that made the ARC ORYX Rally of Tanzania as difficult and challenging as it was.

It was a pleasant outing for Kenya’s drivers as they reigned victorious all through the weekend. The recent ARC Equator Rally in Kenya and the WRC Safari Rally proved to have given all those who attended some much needed seat time and acted like a learning experience for many.

In the overall ARC rankings, Karan Patel took second position followed by Uganda’s Yassin Nasser, South Africa’s Guy Botterill and Kenya’s FIA rising Star Jeremy Wahome.

Tanzanian Gurpal Sandhu finished sixth with Kenya’s Nikhil Sachania and the only other FIA Rising star left in the ARC category of the event; Mc Rae Kimathi following in that order.

In the ORYX Rally of Tanzania event results, Tundo came in first, closely followed by Patel, Yassin Nasser, Botterill, Wahome, Amwari took a well deserved sixth position while Sandhu took seventh, Gurjit Dhani took eighth while Sachania took 9th.

Mc Rae Kimathi finished in 13th position out of the 24 drivers who were able to complete the rally.

Seven drivers, including Awan Din Imtiaz form Burundi did not finish the rally.

Unfortunately the third FIA rising Star Hamza Anwar rolled earlier in the event and damaged his M-Sport Ford. There were no injuries to either driver or navigator.

Jeremy’s win turns up the head in the ‘FIA Rising Stars camp’ as the competitive rivalry turns up a notch.

It will interesting to see their performance in Zambia later between the 24th and the 27th of September after the Uganda ‘ARC Pearl of Africa Rally’ scheduled for the 20th to the 22nd of August has been postponed due to the current COVID 19 lockdown.

The FIA ARC calendar has the Rwanda Mountain Gorilla Rally scheduled for the 22nd to the 24th of October and the Rally of South Africa scheduled for the 26th to the 27th of November.

South African Boterill remains second in the ARC standings with 49 points, Uganda’s Nasser 28 points, Daniel Asaf with 24, Kenya’s Tejveer Rai has tied with Kenyan Karan Patel with 24 pints followed by Ugandan Mangat with 21 points.

Rally action in Kenya resumes with in KNRC Rally in Voi under KMSF from the 31st of July to the 1st of August 2021.