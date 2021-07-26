Connect with us

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has settled his dispute with Barcelona

Sports

Barcelona settle Neymar lawsuits

Published

Paris Saint-Germain forward Neymar has settled his dispute with Barcelona © AFP / FRANCK FIFE

Madrid (AFP), Jul 26 – Spanish football club Barcelona said Monday they had “ended out of court in an amicable fashion” the various lawsuits with their former player Neymar.¨

“As such, a transactional agreement between the club and the player has been signed to end the legal cases that were pending between the two parties: three claims related to labour and a civil case,” the club said in a statement.

The Brazilian superstar Neymar enjoyed a successful spell at Barca between 2013 and 2017 before joining Paris Saint-Germain for a then world record 222 million euros ($261 million).

He joined Barca in 2013 and signed a new five-year contract in 2016, which included a renewal bonus worth 64.4 million euros. Most ot the lawsuits concern this bonus.

Barcelona paid 20.75 million euros of this bonus before Neymar left for Paris Sant-Germain but then refused to pay the remaining amount, insisting the terms of his contract had been broken.

A Spanish court in June 2020 ordered Neymar to pay Barcelona 6.8 million euros, arguing that he did not have the right to collect the bonus money since he cut short his contract with the club.

Neymar also took FC Barcelona to court to demand three million euros which he argued the club owed him relating to his final month at the Spanish side before he joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite their legal disputes, Barca have made several attempts to re-sign Neymar.

But a fresh bid seems impossible for now, given Barcelona’s financial problems as a result of the coronavirus pandemic although the deal to settle all outstanding lawsuits is bound to renew speculation of a possible return.

The 29-year-old remains a popular figure amongst the Barca squad where he formed a devastating attacking trio with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez during his time at Camp Nou.

