Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports journalists interviewing double World 5000m champion Hellen Obiri in a past local competition. Photo/COURTESY

Athletics

Sports Journalists Ready for World Athletics Under-20 Champs

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 25 – As the World Under-20 Championships draws nearer, up to 100 local and international journalists are expected to cover the event.

The event, which is being held in Nairobi for the first time, will take place between August 17-22 and Kenya is expected to defend the title won in 2018 in Tampere, Finland.

According to the World Under-20 Championships media, broadcast and communication director, Alex Kobia, the accreditation process is ongoing.

“We are getting closer to the global event and all the preparations are almost complete. We are collaborating with the Sports journalists association of Kenya (SJAK) to ensure accreditation of journalists is fair and above board because there are limited slots for local media,” said Kobia during a two-day training for journalists in Naivasha, Nakuru county over the weekend. 

He also revealed that the broadcasters’ accreditation is ongoing and journalists from various media houses should apply before the process is closed.

Kobia also revealed that more training shall be done in the Mombasa and Nairobi regions as one way of bringing up to speed the journalists who will be handling the global event.

“Naivasha training was just a start but we shall roll out more training especially to journalists from the coastal and Nairobi regions as one way of making them aware of what to expect next month when we hold the championships,” he said.

He also explained to the journalists the protocols and guidelines that need to be followed to gain accreditation. He called on the sports writers to grab the opportunity and get more exposure in covering international assignments.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“World Athletics are the ones in charge of electronic media while accreditation for the print and photographers is being handled locally,” he added.

He encouraged journalists to remain professional while discharging their duties, saying it was a chance for them to market their country. He said it is only through good reporting of events that the country can be given more international events.

Kobia said the media tribune is complete while the media centre and the mixed zone will be put up soon.

In this article:
1 Comment

1 Comment

  1. Pingback: Sports Journalists Ready for World Athletics Under-20 Champs – Kenyan Digest

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved