Philipino Magno ends Ongare’s Olympic dream

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 25 – Christine Ongare’s bid to become the first ever Kenyan woman to clinch an Olympic medal ended earlt Sunday morning after losing by a unanimous decision to Philipines Irish Magno.

The Philipino carded a 10 out of 10 from all five judges in the three-round sprint bout with the Kenyan Ghetto girl carding a nine from all the judges.

Ongare could not respond to most of the jabs from Magno, but equally gave a good account of herself on her first ever appearance at the Olympic Games.

-Alex Isaboke is reporting from Tokyo, Japan