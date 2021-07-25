Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Kenya

Malkia Strikers start Olympics on wrong footing with Japan loss

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 25 – National women volleyball team Malkia Strikers started their Olympics campaign on the wrong footing after losing to hosts Japan on straight sets on Sunday at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.

The African volleyball queens started the match well and matched toe to toe with the host country ranked fifth in the world, but couldn’t keep up the pace as they lost the opening two sets 25-15 and 25-11.

They however came to life in the third set and were trailing their hosts 8-6 at the end of the first technical time out. They continued piling pressure on the Japanese and when it looked as they they would turn the game on its head, the hosts used the experience they had to snap away 25-23

-More to follow

In this article:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Athletics

Pictures! Is Olympic champ Semenya and her wife expecting a baby? -reports

NAIROBI, Kenya, June 8 – Olympic Champion Caster Semenya and wife Violet Raseboya have hinted that they might be expecting a baby in a...

June 8, 2020

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

Athletics

Former London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru slapped with four-year ban

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 15 – Daniel Wanjiru, the 2017 London Marathon champion has been slapped with a four-year ban by the World Athletics Disciplinary...

October 15, 2020

© 2020 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved