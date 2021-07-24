Bitok: Malkia Strikers could be the dark horses of Tokyo Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 24 – As Malkia Strikers prepare to tackle hosts Japan in the Pool A opener of the women’s volleyball at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games on Sunday at the newly built Ariake Arena, head coach Paul Bitok believes Kenya could be the dark horses.

Bitok reveals that the technical arm of the team has spent quite a bit of time analysing the strengths and weaknesses of their opponents.

“The game plan in Tokyo is to take advantage of our opponents’ weaknesses and I foresee surprises galore from my players. But again, we will take our opponents as they come,” Bitok said, adding: “We are also working on our weakness because Kenya has always done badly on ball reception. We have reworked all these facets of the game that entail ball reception and we believe it will work against our opponents in Tokyo.”

The former Kenya men’s team player explains that they have analysed the three teams namely Japan, Serbia, Dominican Republic, South Korea and the Dominican Republic which they will face in the group stages.

“We are currently working on how Japan attacks. We’ve been looking on which position they get more balls and explore more on how we can block their attackers.” Malkia Strikers training in Kurume City

Bitok is overly excited with the competition venue which they had the privilege of training early this week.

“It’s really one of the best facilities in the world at the present. Actually, the best I have ever seen. We really enjoyed our first training session there. We have been in Japan for the World Championships and really what we’ve seen in Tokyo now is really one of a kind,” Bitok explained.

“The venue felt good on our first time and when we play the first match against hosts Japan, we will be in a good position to attack and defend effectively well.”

In terms of preparation and support, Bitok went on: “It’s the first time that we have ever had a pre-event training of four months and more than 14 days training outside Kenya. We hope to convert all these positive vibes into good results.”

Malkia Strikers posing for a team photo after last training in Kurume City that was attended by a handful fans. Photo/COURTESY

Malkia Strikers, the nine-time Africa Champions have over the years possess an insatiable appetite for success.

“It’s no lie that we want to win matches. We want to be in the second round, we thank Olympics Kenya and the Government for honouring their pledges. The Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed has also done a good job and I’m glad that we don’t have problems like before.”

Meanwhile, Bitok is also happy that the brutal summer weather in Tokyo hasn’t affected their training given that volleyball is an indoor game.

“We are an indoor game so we have not suffered the high temperatures like the other outdoor sports. We are happy with conditions so far.”