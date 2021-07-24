Connect with us

Mercy Moim and Andrew Amonde, of Kenya, carry their country's flag during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Sports

A lifetime experience as Kenyan stars enjoy the moment in Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

ALEX ISABOKE

Published

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 24 – Kenya Women’s Volleyball Coach Paul Bitok recently hit the nail on the head while describing his once-in-a-lifetime Olympic experience.

Bitok was quoted as saying that whenever he turned his head-left or right- it was a superstar after another. 

“If you know that you did your best, you can hold your head high when representing your county,” Bitok remarked.

His sentiments were justified Friday night when Japan’s tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in what went down as a night of exhilaration inside the Olympic Stadium.

