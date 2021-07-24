A lifetime experience as Kenyan stars enjoy the moment in Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony

TOKYO, Japan, Jul 24 – Kenya Women’s Volleyball Coach Paul Bitok recently hit the nail on the head while describing his once-in-a-lifetime Olympic experience.

Bitok was quoted as saying that whenever he turned his head-left or right- it was a superstar after another.

“If you know that you did your best, you can hold your head high when representing your county,” Bitok remarked.

His sentiments were justified Friday night when Japan’s tennis superstar Naomi Osaka lit the Olympic cauldron in what went down as a night of exhilaration inside the Olympic Stadium.